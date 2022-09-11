Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid
2. The Ink Black Heart, Robert Galbraith
3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. Babel, R.F. Kuang
8. Afterlives, Abdulrazak Gurnah
9. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
10. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atomic Habits, James Clear
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
7. Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck
8. Diary of a Misfit, Casey Parks
9. Bake, Paul Hollywood
10. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton