As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Camino Winds, John Grisham

2. If It Bleeds, Stephen King

3. The 20th Victim, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

4. Walk the Wire, David Baldacci

5. All Adults Here, Emma Straub

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Hello, Summer, Mary Kay Andrews

8. The Wedding Dress, Danielle Steel

9. The Book of Lost Friends, Lisa Wingate

10. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. Relationship Goals, Michael Todd

4. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

5. Incomparable, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

6. Becoming, Michelle Obama

7. The Pioneer Woman Cooks, Ree Drummond

8. The House of Kennedy, James Patterson, Cynthia Fagen

9. The Lincoln Conspiracy, Brad Meltzer, Josh Mensch

10. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, Anthony William

