Hardcover fiction

1. Camino Winds, John Grisham

2. If It Bleeds, Stephen King

3. The 20th Victim, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

4. Walk the Wire, David Baldacci

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

7. The Last Trial, Scott Turow

8. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner

9. Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld

10. On Ocean Boulevard, Mary Alice Monroe

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. Relationship Goals, Michael Todd

3. Plague of Corruption, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively

4. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

5. American Crusade, Pete Hegseth

6. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

7. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, Anthony William

8. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

9. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker

10. The Ride of a Lifetime, Robert Iger

