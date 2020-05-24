BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Camino Winds, John Grisham

2. If It Bleeds, Stephen King

3. The 20th Victim, James Patterson, Maxine Paetro

4. Walk the Wire, David Baldacci

5. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

8. The Last Trial, Scott Turow

9. The Wedding Dress, Danielle Steel

10. All Adults Here, Emma Straub

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

2. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

3. Relationship Goals, Michael Todd

4. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

5. This Is Not a Fashion Story, Danielle Bernstein

6. Incomparable, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

7. Becoming, Michelle Obama

8. You Can Drop It!, Ilana Muhlstein

9. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

10. What Makes a Marriage Last, Marlo Thomas, Phil Donahue

Tribune Media Services