BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Camino Winds, John Grisham

2. If It Bleeds, Stephen King

3. Walk the Wire, David Baldacci

4. The Wedding Dress, Danielle Steel

5. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Masked Prey, John Sandford

8. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd

9. Texas Outlaw, Patterson/Bourelle

10. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Magnolia Table, Vol, 2. Joanna Gaines

2. Relationship Goals, Michael Todd

3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

4. Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, Anthony William

5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

6. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker

7. Get Our of Your Head, Jennie Allen

8. Don’t Burn This Book, Dave Rubin

9. Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire, Jen Hatmaker

10. Limitless, Jim Kwik

Tribune Media Services