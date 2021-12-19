Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

4. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

5. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

6. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton

7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

8. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

10. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett

5. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

6. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, Nick Offerman

7. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson

8. Fuzz, Mary Roach

9. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard