Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

4. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

7. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

9. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

10. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett

5. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson

8. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

9. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

10. Six Seasons, Joshua McFadden