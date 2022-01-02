Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

4. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

6. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

9. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

10. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

3. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

4. The Book of Hope, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson

5. A Carnival of Snackery, David Sedaris

6. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

7. Renegades, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett

10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard