The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Seattle-based playwright, singer, director (and more) Sara Porkalob, best known for writing and performing the award-winning solo show “Dragon Lady,” which grew from a monologue about her Filipino grandmother’s gangster past. Her latest, grandest stage: a Broadway debut, before which she caught up with The Seattle Times.

Sara Porkalob

What book are you reading now?

“Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor” by Virginia Eubanks; “Mastering the Art of Soviet Cooking: A Memoir of Food and Longing” by Anya von Bremzen; “Mighty Alice Goes Round and Round” by Richard Thompson.

What book have you reread the most?

The “Anne of Green Gables” eight-book anthology.

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

Any of the above! There’s a lot of joy in those books. “Automating Inequality” is a very sobering read but it’s also very accessible.

— compiled by Amy Wong