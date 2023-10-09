When author Daniel James Brown, known for his blockbuster nonfiction bestseller “The Boys in the Boat,” first moved to Redmond with his wife, Sharon Brown, in 1988 from San Jose, Calif., “we thought we were moving to small-town America,” he said. He remembered a community Christmas tree lighting in downtown Redmond that first year that felt wonderfully quaint, like they’d truly left the big city for something out of an old-timey book. Both college English teachers then, they’d come here to take jobs at Microsoft, replying to “a little one-line ad” in the San Jose Mercury News. It was definitely a very different time.

Brown worked for 12 years at Microsoft, where he began as a technical editor working on the Windows 3.0 team. These days, he devotes all of his working hours to his writing career. He and Sharon have now lived in Redmond for 35 years, though they spend much time at a second home in Carmel, Calif. Redmond is where he wrote his books, including “The Boys in the Boat” (a movie version of which is due in theaters this Christmas), and where they raised their two now-grown daughters. He’s watched with interest as the city has changed over the years.

“It is utterly transformed,” he said in a recent interview. “I live about 4 miles outside of town. Almost every time I go into town, there’s a new building that I hadn’t seen before. Most of that has happened in the last two or three years. I don’t know exactly what the triggering mechanism was. It’s been growing for years, and all of a sudden it just went crazy — cranes and construction everywhere.”

While that small-town feel is gone, he’s not dismayed by the result. “Considering massive growth, I think they’ve done a pretty good job of actually designing the end product” of downtown, he said. “It’s a pretty nice walkabout.”

Here are some of Brown’s favorite places in his longtime hometown.

Restaurants/Coffeehouses

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 N.E. 68th St., A-150, pomegranatebistro.com

Lisa Dupar’s restaurant “is probably my all-time favorite,” Brown said, describing the menu as Southern-inspired “sort of comfort food, really well done with fresh ingredients.” He especially loves the shrimp and grits, and the small bar’s “really nice wine.”

Ooba Tooba Mex Grill

15802 N.E. 83rd St., oobatooba.com

Brown, who grew up in California, loves Mexican food, and this local place “does a very healthy take on Mexican food — all fresh, low fat, but really good.” It’s great for “a quick night out.”

SoulFood CoffeeHouse

15748 Redmond Way, soulfoodcoffeehouse.com

This place, which offers coffee, tea and baked goods, is “a little bit like stepping back into the late ‘70s or early ‘80s,” Brown said. More than a cafe, it presents open mics, musical performances, and goods from local artists and has “a really relaxed vibe,” Brown said. “I go there to write sometimes. It’s a very mellow, chill place.”

5 Stones Coffee Company

8102 161st Ave. N.E., 5stonescoffeeco.com

Brown’s daughter, who is “a fanatic about espresso drinks,” turned him on to this cafe. “It’s just, really, your basic espresso bar kind of place but they do really, really good cappuccinos especially.” He wouldn’t write there, though: “It’s always crowded, it’s very popular.”

Parks

Marymoor Park

6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., kingcounty.gov

Brown and his family love the outdoor options of the Redmond area, and this park is a favorite, for its expansive dog park (“acres and acres of room for them to run around”) and for birding opportunities. Marymoor, Brown said, “is one of these places where a lot of different species converge” — barn owls in the park’s windmill, aquatic birds on Lake Sammamish, songbirds on the nature trails. “There’s probably a couple hundred different species of birds that show up. It’s a major birding spot for people from all of King County. That’s been really fun for me and my older daughter — we’re birding buddies.”

Farrel-McWhirter Park

19545 N.E. Redmond Road, redmond.gov

When Brown’s kids were small, the family spent a lot of time at this park, whose amenities include an animal farm, a playground, a nature trail through the woods and a big meadow. “It’s really a nice mixture — a parklike environment in a fairly small space,” Brown said.

Redmond Watershed Preserve

21760 N.E. Novelty Hill Road, redmond.gov

A lot of people don’t realize, Brown said, that there’s “miles and miles of hiking” just a few minutes outside of downtown Redmond. “It’s not exactly old growth — that area was logged,” Brown said, “but it’s been over a hundred years of growth, and it’s like basically walking into an old-growth forest. We can walk from our house into the watershed; that’s where we hike.”