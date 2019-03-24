Earlier this month, a group of readers gathered online for the inaugural meeting of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club, to discuss Michael Ondaatje’s novel “Warlight.” It was an experiment that worked out so well we’ve decided to make it an every-other-month event. Our next meeting will be held on seattletimes.com at noon on Tuesday, May 7.

Before that, our first order of business is to choose another book. Based on some feedback from the Moira’s Book Club Facebook group (if you’re a Facebooker, please join us!), we’re choosing from an assortment of recent literary award winners:

"Milkman" by Anna Burns, winner of the 2018 Man Booker Prize. Set in 197os Northern Ireland during "The Troubles," Burns' novel centers on a teenage girl harassed by a mysterious older man.

"Less" by Andrew Sean Greer, winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Comedic/satirical in tone, the book follows a middle-aged gay author as he travels the world on a book tour (in order to avoid his ex's wedding).

"The Sympathizer" by Viet Thanh Nguyen, winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Nguyen's debut novel features a narrator who's working as a double agent in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

"The Friend" by Sigrid Nunez, winner of the 2018 National Book Award. A woman grieving the loss of her best friend becomes burdened with the Great Dane he has left behind.

You’ll have until noon Friday, March 29, to vote. We’ll be announcing the chosen book on April 1, no fooling.