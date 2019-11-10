BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Blue Moon, Lee Child

2. The Guardians, John Grisham

3. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly

4. The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek, Rhett James McLaughlin and Link Neal

5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

6. Find Me, Andre Aciman

7. The Institute, Stephen King

8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

9. The 19th Christmas, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

10. The Deserter, Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

2. The Beautiful Ones, Prince

3. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

4. The Plot Against the President, Lee Smith

5. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

6. Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard

7. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

8. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

9. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

10. The American Story, David M. Rubenstein

Tribune Media Services