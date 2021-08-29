BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Bloodless, Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child

2. Billy Summers, Stephen King

3. Complications, Danielle Steel

4. The Noise, James Patterson, J.D. Barker

5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

6. Sensor, Junji Ito

7. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

9. Chasing the Boogeyman, Richard Chizmar

10. A Terrible Fall of Angels, Laurell K. Hamilton

Hardcover nonfiction

1. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

2. The Long Slide, Tucker Carlson

3. Woke, Inc, Vivek Ramaswamy

4. The Reckoning, Mary L. Trump

5. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

6. What Happened to You?, Bruce D. Perry, Oprah Winfrey

7. The Truth About Covid-19, Joseph Mercola

8. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

9. The Authoritarian Moment, Ben Shapiro

10. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

Tribune Media Services