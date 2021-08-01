BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Black Ice, Brad Thor

2. The Cellist, Daniel Silva

3. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

4. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

5. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson

8. Nine Lives, Danielle Steel

9. False Witness, Karin Slaughter

10. It’s Better This Way, Debbie Macomber

Hardcover nonfiction

1. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

2. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

3. Landslide, Michael Wolff

4. How I Saved the World, Jesse Watters

5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

6. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

7. What Happened to You?, Dr. Bruce Perry, Oprah Winfrey

8. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

9. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

10. Frankly, We Did Win This Election, Michael C. Bender

