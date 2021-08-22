BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Billy Summers, Stephen King

2. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

3. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. Vortex, Catherine Coulter

6. Blind Tiger, Sandra Brown

7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. The Cellist, Daniel Silva

9. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue, V.E. Schwab

10. We Were Never Here, Andrea Bartz

Hardcover nonfiction

1. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

2. The Long Slide, Tucker Carlson

3. The Truth About Covid-19, Joseph Mercola

4. Giannis, Mirin Fader

5. The Authoritarian Moment, Ben Shapiro

6. Breathe Rickson, Gracie Dey

7. Dear America, Graham Allen

8. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

9. Here, Right Matters, Alexander Vindman

10. Killing the Mob, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

