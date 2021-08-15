Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Billy Summers, Stephen King

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

8. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

9. The FInal Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix

10. Afterparties, Anthony Veasna So

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

6. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

9. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

10. Breath, James Nestor