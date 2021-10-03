Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

2. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

3. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

4. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. The Book of Form and Emptiness, Ruth Ozeki

7. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

8. Daughter of the Morning Star, Craig Johnson

9. Matrix, Lauren Groff

10. The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All, Josh Ritter

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Fuzz, Mary Roach

4. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

5. Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

8. The Speckled Beauty, Rick Bragg

9. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley