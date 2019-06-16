By

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Unsolved, Patterson/Ellis

3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

4. Queen Bee, Dorothea Benton Frank

5. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, Neal Stephenson

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

7. Skin Game, Woods/Hall

8. Redemption, David Baldacci

9. The 18th Abduction, Patterson/Paetro

10. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

2. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Kilgariff/Hardstark

3. The Pioneers, David McCullough

4. Siege, Michael Wolff

5. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern

6. Naturally Tan, Tan France

7. Becoming, Michelle Obama

8. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven

9. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates

10. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

