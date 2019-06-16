BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Unsolved, Patterson/Ellis
3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
4. Queen Bee, Dorothea Benton Frank
5. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, Neal Stephenson
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
7. Skin Game, Woods/Hall
8. Redemption, David Baldacci
9. The 18th Abduction, Patterson/Paetro
10. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
2. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Kilgariff/Hardstark
3. The Pioneers, David McCullough
4. Siege, Michael Wolff
5. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern
6. Naturally Tan, Tan France
7. Becoming, Michelle Obama
8. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven
9. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates
10. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
Tribune Media Services
