BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham
2. Origin, Dan Brown
3. Deep Freeze, John Sandford
4. Uncommon Type, Tom Hanks
5. Sleeping Beauties, Stephen King and Owen King
6. Fairytale, Danielle Steel
7. A Column of Fire, Ken Follett
8. Quick & Dirty, Stuart Woods
9. Strange Weather, Joe Hill
10. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, David Lagercrantz
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! Ree Drummond, David Lagercrantz
2. Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson
3. Sisters First, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush
4. Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans, Brian Kilmeade
5. Smitten Kitchen Every Day, Deb Perelman
6. Capital Gaines, Chip Gaines
7. Killing England, Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
8. Grant, Ron Chernow
9. A Die Hard Christmas, Doogie Horner
10. What Happened, Hillary Rodham Clinton
