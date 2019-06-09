BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Queen Bee, Dorothea Benton Frank
3. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. Redemption, David Baldacci
5. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews
6. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake
7. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel
8. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
9. The Stiehl Assassin, Terry Brooks
10. Neon Prey, John Sandford
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
3. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern
4. The Pioneers, David McCullough
5. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven
6. Becoming, Michelle Obama
7. Everything Is F*cked, Mark Manson
8. Range, David Epstein
9. Medical Medium: Celery Juice, Anthony William
10. Anthony Bourdain Remembered, CNN
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.