By

BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Queen Bee, Dorothea Benton Frank

3. The 18th Abduction, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

4. Redemption, David Baldacci

5. Sunset Beach, Mary Kay Andrews

6. The Guest Book, Sarah Blake

7. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel

8. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

9. The Stiehl Assassin, Terry Brooks

10. Neon Prey, John Sandford

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

3. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern

4. The Pioneers, David McCullough

5. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven

6. Becoming, Michelle Obama

7. Everything Is F*cked, Mark Manson

8. Range, David Epstein

9. Medical Medium: Celery Juice, Anthony William

10. Anthony Bourdain Remembered, CNN

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Entertainment Stories