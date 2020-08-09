BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group,

Hardcover fiction

1. 1st Case, Patterson/Tebbetts

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. The Order, Daniel Silva

4. Near Dark, Brad Thor

5. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

6. Deadlock, Catherine Coulter

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. The Guest List, Lucy Foley

9. Camino Winds, John Grisham

10. The End of Her, Shari Lapena

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

3. The Plus, Greg Gutfeld

4. How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, Ben Shapiro

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. The Answer Is, .. Alex Trebek

7. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude

8. Magnolia Table, Vol, 2. Joanna Gaines

9. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton

10. Blitz, David Horowitz

Tribune Media Services