As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand

3. Backlash, Brad Thor

4. Lost and Found, Danielle Steel

5. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes

6. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

7. Unsolved. Patterson/Ellis

8. Mrs. Everything. Jennifer Weiner

9. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, Mike Maden

10. Whisper Network, Chandler Baker

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Pioneers, David McCullough

2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

3. Songs of America, Meacham/McGraw

4. Becoming, Michelle Obama

5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

6. The Coffee Bean, Gordon/West

7. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern

8. Dare to Lead, Brene Brown

9. Never Play Dead, Tomi Lahren

10. Everything Is F*cked, Mark Manson

