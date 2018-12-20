Best-seller lists for November 2018 show how each Third Place Books location serves a slightly different clientele.

Each Third Place Books store individually compiles a best-seller list for every month, putting those books in a special display for the month following. Below are the stores’ lists for November 2018; stars indicate a book connected to an author appearance.

Lake Forest Park

“Shade” by Pete Souza* “I Might Regret This” by Abbi Jacobson* “Becoming” by Michelle Obama “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty* “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo “Seattle Now & Then: The Historic Hundred” by Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard* “Are You Ready to Hatch an Unusual Chicken?” by Kelly Jones* “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King* “The Colors of All the Cattle” by Alexander McCall Smith*

Ravenna

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama “The Feral Detective” by Jonathan Lethem* “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney “Almost Everything: Notes on Hope” by Anne Lamott “The Cow with Ear Tag #1389” by Kathryn Gillespie* “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer “Salt Fat Acid Heat” by Samin Nosrat “Shade” by Pete Souza “A Murder by Any Name” by Suzanne M. Wolfe* “Educated” by Tara Westover

Seward Park