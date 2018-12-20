Best-seller lists for November 2018 show how each Third Place Books location serves a slightly different clientele.

By
Seattle Times arts critic

Each Third Place Books store individually compiles a best-seller list for every month, putting those books in a special display for the month following. Below are the stores’ lists for November 2018; stars indicate a book connected to an author appearance.

Lake Forest Park

  1. “Shade” by Pete Souza*
  2. “I Might Regret This” by Abbi Jacobson*
  3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
  4. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty*
  5. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
  6. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
  7. “Seattle Now & Then: The Historic Hundred” by Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard*
  8. “Are You Ready to Hatch an Unusual Chicken?” by Kelly Jones*
  9. “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King*
  10. “The Colors of All the Cattle” by Alexander McCall Smith*

Ravenna

  1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
  2. “The Feral Detective” by Jonathan Lethem*
  3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
  4. “Almost Everything: Notes on Hope” by Anne Lamott
  5. “The Cow with Ear Tag #1389” by Kathryn Gillespie*
  6. “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer
  7. “Salt Fat Acid Heat” by Samin Nosrat
  8. “Shade” by Pete Souza
  9. “A Murder by Any Name” by Suzanne M. Wolfe*
  10. “Educated” by Tara Westover

Seward Park

  1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
  2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
  3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
  4. “Call Them By Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays)” by Rebecca Solnit (store book-club selection)
  5. “The Best Bad Things” by Katrina Carrasco*
  6. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari (store book club selection)
  7. “The Seas” by Samantha Hunt
  8. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey
  9. “Crush” by Svetlana Chmakova
  10. “Unfurled” by Michelle Bailat-Jones*
