Best-seller lists for November 2018 show how each Third Place Books location serves a slightly different clientele.
Each Third Place Books store individually compiles a best-seller list for every month, putting those books in a special display for the month following. Below are the stores’ lists for November 2018; stars indicate a book connected to an author appearance.
Lake Forest Park
- “Shade” by Pete Souza*
- “I Might Regret This” by Abbi Jacobson*
- “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
- “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty*
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
- “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
- “Seattle Now & Then: The Historic Hundred” by Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard*
- “Are You Ready to Hatch an Unusual Chicken?” by Kelly Jones*
- “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King*
- “The Colors of All the Cattle” by Alexander McCall Smith*
Ravenna
- “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
- “The Feral Detective” by Jonathan Lethem*
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
- “Almost Everything: Notes on Hope” by Anne Lamott
- “The Cow with Ear Tag #1389” by Kathryn Gillespie*
- “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer
- “Salt Fat Acid Heat” by Samin Nosrat
- “Shade” by Pete Souza
- “A Murder by Any Name” by Suzanne M. Wolfe*
- “Educated” by Tara Westover
Seward Park
- “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
- “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
- “Call Them By Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays)” by Rebecca Solnit (store book-club selection)
- “The Best Bad Things” by Katrina Carrasco*
- “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari (store book club selection)
- “The Seas” by Samantha Hunt
- “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey
- “Crush” by Svetlana Chmakova
- “Unfurled” by Michelle Bailat-Jones*
