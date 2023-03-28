The Pacific Northwest loves to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: We get book picks from Bellingham-raised composer and musician Bear McCreary, whose work can be heard on the silver screen, in video games and on TV, including the recent “Lord of the Rings” adaptation on Amazon Prime Video.

What are you reading right now?

I’m actually in the midst of brushing up on “Lord of the Rings.” I read it before I started the first season of that show [“The Rings of Power” on Prime Video]. I’m heading into the second season. I’m really enjoying it. There [is] a rich catalog of poems and songs that can exist in our show. I’m actually incorporating some of them. I’m using it to sort of revisit the material again and also hunt around for more gems.

What book have you reread the most?

“The Lord of the Rings” would definitely be up there. Then Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” I read that a ton when I was a kid. It was a gateway into horror and science fiction for me, which is appropriate, because it’s one of the first horror and science fiction [novels]. I didn’t quite appreciate at the time how groundbreaking it was. I just thought it was a great story.

Is there a book that you recommend to other people and why?

One of the ones I have been recommending, especially this year, in the wake of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” movie, my mom, Laura Kalpakian, wrote a novel called “Graced Land” in the early ’90s. It’s a great story about a family drama, but it is also about Elvis. It’s inspired by someone my mom saw around the time I was born. It’s a great book. It was adapted into a TV movie in the early ‘90s. That’s the one that clicked with me the most. Music is such a throughline in my family.

Is there a book you’ve read that has helped you professionally?

I look at books on film. About directing, actors and screenwriting. They are the ones that have helped me professionally. There is one by Alexander Mackendrick, “On Film-Making.” What’s interesting to me is learning about how each film is made. Even though there’s never a direct reference to music. It’s all the same questions, though. How do you tell a story? How do you translate your work to an audience? I find reading books about music is sometimes tricky, because you can’t hear it. But when you read a book about filmmaking, it’s a much easier thing to get across on the page.

Anything surprising on your shelf?

I don’t think so. It’s a lot of sci-fi and graphic novels. It’s all the kind of stuff that I score music for. I think it would be very predictable. It’s “Lord of the Rings,” “The Foundation,” “The Walking Dead” and “Star Trek” novels.