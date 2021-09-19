BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

2. Forgotten in Death, J.D. Robb

3. Billy Summers, Stephen King

4. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins

5. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, Christos Gage, Reilly Brown

6. Matrix, Lauren Groff

7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

8. The Noise, James Patterson, J.D. Barker

9. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

Hardcover nonfiction

1. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

2. The American Experiment, David M. Rubenstein

3. This Bright Future, Bobby Hall

4. Countdown bin Laden, Chris Wallace

5. The Long Slide, Tucker Carlson

6. The Perfect Day to Boss Up, Rick Ross

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide, Kim Laidlaw, Caroline Hall, Jody Revenson

8. Declutter Like a Mother, Allie Casazza

9. Beautiful Country, Qian Julie Wang

10. What Happened to You?, Bruce D. Perry, Oprah Winfrey

Tribune Media Services