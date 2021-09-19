Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

2. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny

3. Matrix, Lauren Groff

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All, Josh Ritter

6. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. The Magician, Colm Toibin

9. The Guide, Peter Heller

10. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

3. Crying in H Mart, MIchelle Zauner

4. On Freedom, Maggie Nelson

5. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

6. Breath, James Nestor

7. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

8. Poet Warrior, Joy Harjo

9. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

10. Northwest Know-How: Trees, Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.)