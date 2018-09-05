Barbara Bailey, whose bookshop Bailey/Coy Books was a hub of literary and community activity on Capitol Hill for more than two decades, died last weekend, at the age of 74.

“Capitol Hill would not be Capitol Hill, were it not for Barbara,” Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan wrote in a statement Tuesday. “She went to school there, lived there, built a business there and cheered the neighborhood on like few others. No LGBTQ+ person would have been elected to any office in this region were it not for Barbara Bailey. She always stood by her principles, and she inspired others through her work.”

Ms. Bailey opened her first shop, B. Bailey Books, in Rainier Square in 1977, and with Michael Coy opened the shop on Broadway that would soon be named Bailey/Coy Books in 1982. Both shops were general bookstores with a variety of books on all subjects, but they were also, wrote Durkan, “safe and welcoming spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly for those just coming out and during the height of anti-LGBTQ+ actions.”

Many Seattle readers remember carrying Bailey/Coy customer loyalty cards in our wallets, and enjoying the enticing tables of books near the entrance, the carefully curated inventory (I remember, in particular, a wonderfully rich selection of literary biographies), and the friendly staff.

In 2003, Ms. Bailey retired from the book business and sold the shop to Michael Wells. It closed its doors in 2009, a time when many independent bookstores in Seattle were struggling.

Though the shop took up much of her time, Ms. Bailey lent her energy to numerous other causes. “Barbara championed civil rights here in Seattle for communities of color and for the LGBTQ+ community,” wrote Durkan. “From the AIDS crisis, to the fight for equal rights, to marriage equality — Barb was on the front lines helping in any way she could and was always leading with her energy and her heart. She hosted countless fundraisers for organizations, candidates and causes close to her heart. There was no job too big or too small for Barbara Bailey.”