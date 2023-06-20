Neighborhood Reads

At 10:02 on the morning of Saturday, May 27, a customer burst through the door of downtown Bremerton’s Ballast Book Co. “You’re finally open,” she exclaimed. “We missed you!”

Ballast Book Co. owner Kate Larson looked up from shelving books in the sci-fi section to return the customer’s greeting. The shop had been closed for two weeks for renovations, and Larson explained that she had overseen the installation of a new floor and some bookshelves that make better use of the shop’s small space, along with the addition of some new sections.

“It looks great,” the customer responded. “It smells like fresh wood in here.”

Over the course of the next hour, four more Ballast Book Co. customers repeated this ritual, going out of their way to show support as soon as their favorite store reopened its doors. For these Bremerton residents, some of whom stop by the shop on a weekly basis on the way home from the ferry, the store’s two-week closure felt like an eternity.

For Larson, Ballast Book Co. represents the culmination of over a decade in the bookselling industry. She started out at a South Carolina Books-A-Million store in 2012, and though the large chain bookseller didn’t offer many opportunities to personally connect with customers, “I still kind of fell in love with just being in a bookstore,” Larson explains. “Once or twice in the year that I worked there people asked me for recommendations, and that was the best.”

Advertising

When Larson moved to Poulsbo, she discovered that she lived a mile away from the excellent independent bookstore Liberty Bay Books. “I walked down with my résumé and said, ‘If you need somebody for the holidays, I can walk here, so there’s no excuse for me not to show up to work.’”

The owner of Liberty Bay at the time, Suzanne Droppert, was impressed by Larson’s enthusiasm. “She turned to her second-in-command, Madison Duckworth, and said, ‘You know, I was thinking about hiring somebody for Saturdays,’” Larson recalls. Then Droppert asked Larson, “Are you sure you wouldn’t be bored?”

Larson was pretty much hired on the spot, and she has successfully avoided boredom ever since. In 2015, Droppert asked Larson to manage a new temporary Liberty Bay Books pop-up store in downtown Bremerton for the holidays.

“During the two months that we were here, everybody just fell in love,” Larson recalls. Bremerton had no independent bookstore, and customer demand was high. People were begging Liberty Bay to stay, so Larson says, “The store stayed. It just never un-popped.”

Life intervened and Larson moved to Connecticut, where she got a job at another independent bookstore that she helped manage through the early days of the pandemic. In the interim, Droppert sold Liberty Bay and renamed her Bremerton shop the Ballast Book Co. When Droppert heard Larson was scheming a return to Washington state, “She called and said, ‘Hey, I want to retire soon. Would you be interested in buying this bookstore when you come back?’”

“I said yes, of course,” Larson says. “I love the town. I love the community.” She moved back to Bremerton and in June of 2021 became the new owner of the Ballast Book Co.

Advertising

Now staffed with a crew of six booksellers, Ballast is reconnecting with the community. Those renovations provided a much-needed aesthetic improvement. “The carpet when we moved in back in 2015 had a bunch of mysterious stains that we covered with fixtures and rugs,” Larson laughs, so the new floor “allows us to move stuff around and just gives the space a brighter feel.”

And since the residents of Bremerton are eager to get together after years of pandemic-era restrictions, Ballast Book Co. hosts a lively array of book clubs that are free to attend. In addition to monthly book clubs covering general fiction, science fiction, and fantasy novels, Ballast booksellers also host “a queer romance book club called Reading the Rainbow and a silent reading book club that is so much fun because you bring your own book and then you just read silently in a group,” Larson says.

Because the store is on the small side, Ballast’s book clubs meet in other small businesses around downtown Bremerton, including Ashley’s Pub, Cups Espresso and Cafe and Grumble & Wine. “Everybody’s always been super-gracious letting us use the spaces,” Larson says, and because book club members buy food and drinks during the meetings, the events “usually work out to the betterment of both parties.”

Ballast celebrated its grand reopening with a reading down the street at the Roxy Theatre with authors J.A. Jance, Brenda Novak and Susan Wiggs. Larson is excited for Ballast to take part in the first-ever Puget Sound Book Festival, a celebration of the independent bookstores and authors of the Kitsap and Olympic Peninsulas, at Yoked Farmhouse & Brewery on Aug. 6th.

While she did work with Bremerton graphic design group Fingers Duke on a striking new logo when she took over the shop two years ago, Larson never considered renaming Ballast Book Co. “It’s a good name. The idea is that the ship of your life sometimes goes through storms, and books are the ballast that steady your ship,” she says. And after two stormy years, Ballast has found its balance and is sailing into the future.

What are Ballast Book Co. customers reading?

“One of the main things that made me fall in love with Bremerton is that it’s a very nerdy and geeky community,” Larson said. “So we sell a lot of science fiction and fantasy, and that’s what I tend to read.” Samantha Shannon’s “The Priory of the Orange Tree” was a recent favorite of the shop’s Fantastic Books book club, and Larson says the newly published “Witch King,” “is a really great fantasy book from Martha Wells, an author who’s best-known for her sci-fi Murderbot series. It’s one of my favorites of the year.”

Advertising

The store’s recent renovation has seen several sections expand to meet rising customer demand. Like many bookstores around the country, Larson says “our romance section has grown from like half a shelf to four shelves.” Jonny Garza Villa’s contemporary LGBTQ+ love story “Ander & Santi Were Here” is an upcoming selection of the store’s popular Reading the Rainbow book club.

Ballast also added a Northwest outdoors section to popular acclaim, and the store always champions local authors. “Ash Van Otterloo is a wonderful middle-grade author,” Larson says. For their newest novel, “The Beautiful Something Else,” Ballast “brought them to a local school and to the coffee shop across the street for a book launch and did a livestream of the event on our Crowdcast.”

In contrast to national trends, Ballast has had to expand its business section. Larson says customers are always requesting books about improving personal finance and how to write business plans. Of the many books in Ballast’s bigger business section, Simon Sinek’s “Leaders Eat Last,” in particular, has become a store bestseller. “I think during COVID, a lot of people sat at home thinking about starting their own business, and now they’re making it happen,” she says.