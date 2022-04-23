What is it like to make memories with someone who won’t remember them? That’s a question that Bainbridge author Steph Jagger has firsthand experience answering. In 2016, she set out on a multistate national park road trip with her mother, who had been newly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Her book, “Everything Left to Remember: My Mother, Our Memories, and a Journey Through the Rocky Mountains,” chronicles Jagger’s attempt to uncover unrevealed pieces of her mother’s story. Together, the pair horseback ride through the backcountry of Yellowstone, river raft Clark Fork in Montana, and gaze upon peaks at Glacier and Grand Teton national parks. In doing so, she explores grief, acceptance, memory and what it means to be a daughter.

She recently caught up with The Seattle Times before the book’s release on April 26. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

“Everything Left to Remember” Steph Jagger, Flatiron Books, 272 pp., $28.99 More

How did you come up with the idea of camping with your mother?

Some of it was an intuitive thought. And I think the more I sat with the idea of traveling with my mom that the more I thought this would really knock her socks off, even if she doesn’t remember this. [And my dad] would never say yes to a trip like this. Like, he’s an athletic guy who loves to travel and they’ve done bicycling tours, but to set up a tent and not have a place to shower and shave — this was not my father. This is really quintessentially her kind of adventure. Part of that is cost, too — there’s an accessibility to renting a car and throwing a tent in the back of it. I thought, “OK, this will be a relatively inexpensive journey and something I think she’ll enjoy.”

What were some of the challenges you didn’t anticipate?

One of them was the activities that I selected for us. We were going to go horseback riding and whitewater rafting. They take you through, like, “this is what happens if you fall out of the boat” and I was like, “oh, my gosh, she’s not going to remember any of this. Is this a bit more dangerous than I thought?” And then I thought, “no, it just is going to require me to have more frank conversations with the guides.”

Related to that were societal [expectations]. I think I didn’t anticipate how uncomfortable some people were when she asked a strange question or wasn’t making sense about something or that type of thing. And I think that’s something that I’ve learned a lot about over the years and I think is so important inside of our society is to work to create space, whether it’s for a cognitive decline like Alzheimer’s or just neurodiversity in general.

One of the core pieces of this trip is that you’re making memories your mother won’t remember. Why did it feel important to experience it anyway?

Certainly for me, it felt important to experience it to make memories as I move forward. And just because a person with Alzheimer’s won’t remember the actual events doesn’t mean they aren’t feeling them in the moment. When we’re experiencing joy and awe and wonder, even if our mind doesn’t remember it, having our body be allowed to still feel those feelings … It feels really important to create experiences together.

Were there moments of awe that stood out to you on the trip?

I think the biggest was on the trip in Yellowstone. Old Faithful geyser had erupted, everybody left. I went to the ladies’ room, and I came back she was just sitting on a bench and no one was there. And there just seemed to be something so much larger at play. You know, we all thought the beautiful thing was the eruption. But actually, there was something more to be witnessed. I just stood there for quite some time. She just seemed so content and in awe, kind of peaceful. And that was really beautiful.

Your mother’s sister — your aunt — joins you for part of the journey, and you write that you invited her because you “wanted her memories.” What was important to you about learning about your mother’s past?

I felt intuitively there were dots to connect and I felt I was missing a handful of them. And perhaps my aunt had witnessed or seen one of them. It felt like if I was going to watch my mother constellate, it would be like I was missing one of the stars.

The relationship between mother and daughter is a major theme in the book. How did your mother’s diagnosis change your role as a daughter?

That’s the quintessential question of the book. Who am I if I’m not a daughter to this mother? There is a real dance with, “what is mother-daughter and what is caregiver-care receiver and how do you parse those out?” I don’t know if I know how. I think there also was the question for me that is ongoing, which is, “what am I still a daughter of?”

Was there a part of the book that was more difficult to write than others?

Most people who have siblings kind of understand that even if you all live inside of the same family, you have different experiences. My quintessential fear is that I’m going to get in trouble. Those were the hardest to write, where someone might look at this and get mad, have emotions, say that’s not the truth, deny that. To have one of those truths put on paper and called “the Truth,” capital T, I can’t imagine. So I have a lot of gratitude for [my family.]

This trip happened several years ago now, and your relationship with your mother is still evolving as her disease progresses. How do you grapple with having the complete story of this book, and the ongoing story with your mother?

There are things I’m tentative of. Like, I’m very cognizant of the photos I share. The most interesting thing inside of what we’re talking about is perhaps the question of, how do we take what appears as a binary, because it’s packaged in a book, and understand that life is still a fluid experience? I think that’s something I’m deeply curious about and really deeply cognizant of — to understand that the snapshot inside of the book or the series of snapshots inside of the book is not the totality.