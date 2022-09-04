BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Babel, R.F. Kuang
2. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers
3. Soul Taken, Patricia Briggs
4. Girl, Forgotten, Karin Slaughter
5. Fox Creek, William Kent Krueger
6. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci
7. The Challenge, Danielle Steel
8. Overkill, Sandra Brown
9. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand
10. Sparring Partners, John Grisham
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Breaking History, Jared Kushner
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
3. We Never Die, Matt Fraser
4. Global Class, Aaron McDaniel, Klaus Wehage
5. Impact Players, Liz Wiseman
6. Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~The World of Final Fantasy XIV~ Volume II, Square Enix
7. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David Venable
8. Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~The World of Final Fantasy XIV~, Square Enix
9. Diana, William, & Harry, James Patterson, Chris Mooney
10. Vacuuming in the Nude, Peggy Rowe
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.