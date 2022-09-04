By
Hardcover fiction

1. Babel, R.F. Kuang

2. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers

3. Soul Taken, Patricia Briggs

4. Girl, Forgotten, Karin Slaughter

5. Fox Creek, William Kent Krueger

6. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci

7. The Challenge, Danielle Steel

8. Overkill, Sandra Brown

9. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand

10. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Breaking History, Jared Kushner

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. We Never Die, Matt Fraser

4. Global Class, Aaron McDaniel, Klaus Wehage

5. Impact Players, Liz Wiseman

6. Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~The World of Final Fantasy XIV~ Volume II, Square Enix

7. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David Venable

8. Encyclopaedia Eorzea ~The World of Final Fantasy XIV~, Square Enix

9. Diana, William, & Harry, James Patterson, Chris Mooney

10. Vacuuming in the Nude, Peggy Rowe

