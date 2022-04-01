The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Kyle MacLachlan, the Golden Globe-winning actor (“Twin Peaks”), who most recently starred in Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole” as Howard Baskin, plus Paul Atreides in the original “Dune,” Portland’s mayor in “Portlandia” and more.

What book are you reading now?

I’m reading Graham Greene’s “The Comedians” along with a few others. I always have a bunch going at any one time. I’m reading this because there is a TV series I’m interested in producing and the writer used this book as source material!

What book have you reread the most?

Well, it’s been awhile, but when I was younger, believe it or not, I read “Dune” [by Frank Herbert] quite a few times!

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

I would encourage people to pick up “Atomic Habits” [by James Clear]. It helped me take small steps daily that added up to better productivity.

— compiled by Gregory Wakeman