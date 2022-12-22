What We’re Reading

The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: The Chong Wa Benevolent Association’s Betty Lau, a longtime community activist.

What book are you reading now?

I’ve started more than one. So much to read, so little time! The two are “Coming Home in Gold Brocade: Chinese in Early Northwest America” by Bennet Bronson and Chuimei Ho, and “Murder on the Quai” by Cara Black.

What book have you reread the most?

“A Pocketbook of Verse: Great English and American Poems” by Washington Square Press.

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

“Wisdomkeepers: Meetings with Native American Spiritual Elders” by Harvey Arden and Steve Wall because it deals with universal principles about life and how present actions impact the future unto seven generations. Great for the English learner language arts/history classroom!

What book have you read that has helped you most professionally?

“The Write Path: A College Preparatory Reading and Writing Program” by AVID Center.

What book would people be surprised to see on your shelf?

That would be books, plural. “Classic” science fiction and fantasy: Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, Ray Bradbury, Alice Norton (pen name Andre Norton), Ursula K. Le Guin, J.R.R. Tolkien. (Disclosure: most have been rehomed in efforts to downsize).