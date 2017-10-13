Here are notable author events for the week of Oct. 13-20.

Authors, a musician, a comedian, and The Second Meanest Man in the World (cue hissing) . . . it’s another busy week for author events. Here’s a sampling of who’ll be reading around town; for full schedules, see the website of your favorite bookstore or venue.

Cleve Jones

The longtime gay-rights activist is in town to celebrate the paperback release of his memoir, “When We Rise: My Life in the Movement.” 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Elliott Bay Book Co.

Aaron Mahnke

Writer, host and producer of the podcast “Lore,” Mahnke’s here with his new book, “The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures,” in which he continues his fascination with the supernatural and the deadly. 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at University Temple United Methodist Church; tickets are $28 (admits two, includes book).

Whitney Cummings

You know her from “Whitney” and as the co-creator of “2 Broke Girls”; now she brings her stand-up act to town, as well as her new book “I’m Fine . . . And Other Lies.” 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Neptune Theater; tickets are $28 (includes book).

Michael Eric Dyson

The American Book Award recipient (“Come Hell or High Water: Hurricane Katrina and the Color of Disaster”) and two-time NAACP Image Award winner will present the 2017 Bullitt Lecture in American History, on the topic of “Martin Luther King Jr & (African) American Leadership in the 21st Century.” 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mount Zion Baptist Church (1634 19th Ave, Seattle), presented by Seattle Public Library.

Alexis Okeowo

The New Yorker staff writer is in town with her first book: “A Moonless, Starless Sky: Ordinary Women and Men Fighting Extremism in Africa.” She’ll read at 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Armistead Maupin

Long beloved for his “Tales of the City” series, Maupin comes to town with a new memoir, “Logical Family,” which grew out of his acclaimed one-man show of the same name. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Benaroya Hall; tickets begin at $39.

Bryan Johnston and Boris S. Wart

All former Patches Pals won’t want to miss this one: Johnston, author of “Boris S. Wort, The Second Meanest Man in the World,” is scheduled to be joined by Bob Newman, the man who played J.P. Patches’ evil nemesis (as well as Gertrude, Leroy Frump and other characters). 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Loudon Wainwright III

The singer/songwriter/actor is in town with his endearingly titled new book “Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay, & a Few of My Other Favorite Things.” 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Christopher Kimball

The founder of Cook’s Magazine and current star of the Milk Street radio/television show is here with a new cookbook: “Milk Street: The New Home Cooking.” 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park.

Ron Chernow

Now this, my friends, is a résumé: Chernow, a historian and biographer, is a Pulitzer Prize winner (for “Washington: A Life”) and The New York Times best-selling author of numerous books — including “Alexander Hamilton,” which was adapted into a little musical of which you may have heard. He’ll speak at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Benaroya Hall as part of Seattle Arts & Lectures’ Literary Arts series; tickets begin at $20.

Eileen Myles

The poet, author and former Guggenheim Fellow is here with her newest book, “Afterglow (a dog memoir).” 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Elliott Bay Book Co.

Liz Wong

It’s time again for the annual Read for the Record event — billed as the world’s largest shared reading experience. Last year 2 million children and adults registered to read the same book on the same day, to draw attention to the importance of early literary and language skills. This year, the book is Wong’s “Quackers,” and its author will be on hand to meet readers young and old at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at University Book Store.

Alice Hoffman

Remember Hoffman’s 1995 novel “Practical Magic,” made into a 1998 movie with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman? After all these years (and numerous other novels), Hoffman has written a prequel: “The Rules of Magic,” which she’ll discuss at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, and as part of Third Place Books Literary Luncheon series, at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Ravenna Third Place; $45 (includes book and lunch).

