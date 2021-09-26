BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty

2. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

3. Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates, Kyle Mills

4. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

5. Billy Summers, Stephen King

6. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

7. Forgotten in Death, J.D. Robb

8. Empire of the Vampire, Jay Kristoff

9. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins

10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

Hardcover nonfiction

1. An Unapologetic Cookbook, Joshua Weissman

2. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

3. A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century, Heather Heying, Bret Weinstein

4, Take Back Your Time, Christy Wright

5. Countdown bin Laden, Chris Wallace

6. Once upon a Chef, Jennifer Segal

7. Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised, Carmelo Anthony

8. Cook Once Dinner Fix, Cassy Joy Garcia

9. Provoke, Geoff Tuff, Steven Goldbach, Tom Fishburne

10. You Got Anything Stronger?, Gabrielle Union

Tribune Media Services