BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty

2. The Jailhouse Lawyer, James Patterson, Nancy Allen

3. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

4. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

5. Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates, Kyle Mills

6. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

7. Billy Summers, Stephen King

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney

9. Daughter of the Morning Star, Craig Johnson

10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

2. Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

3. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

4. Crazy Faith, Michael Todd

5. Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Cassandra Peterson

6. D&D: The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Wizards of the Coast

7. Women, Food, and Hormones, Sara Gottfried

8. Uncontrolled Spread, Scott Gottlieb

9. Guinness World Records 2022, Guiness World Records

10. Take Back Your Time, Christy Wright

Tribune Media Services