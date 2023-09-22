Neighborhood Reads

Garland Jewelers sold engagement rings, earrings and watches from a prime spot on South Third Avenue in downtown Renton for over 60 years until the shop closed in late 2018. The storefront remained empty until the summer of 2020, when a new and used-book store called Apparition Books opened in the space. Where the long display windows in front of Garland Jewelers once showed off necklaces and opal rings, now in-demand used titles like the “Beatles Anthology,” Seattle Walk Report’s “Secret Seattle” and guides to Pacific Northwest medicinal plants entice passersby to browse Apparition’s tall bookshelves.

Andrew Larson is the proprietor and sole employee of Apparition Books. “I’ve somehow managed to work in bookstores on and off my whole life,” Larson explains. When he moved to Seattle from Texas about a dozen years ago to attend the University of Washington as a classics major, he occasionally picked up work in local used-book stores.

Larson says he chose Seattle because he thought “there might be some interesting stuff going on — a certain bohemian attitude that appealed to me.” While he fell in love with the city’s record shops and bookstores and artistic sensibilities, he admits, “I felt like I caught the tail end of that. In the time since, I’ve definitely seen it change.”

Larson’s artist friends started to move away, priced out of booming Seattle. Then it happened to him, too. “I just kept getting pushed further and further south. I couldn’t afford the rents.” After moving to Skyway, Larson decided to explore nearby downtown Renton when he saw the old Garland space.

“I was just walking around drinking coffee,” Garland says, “and I saw the ‘for rent’ sign in the window, and pretty quickly I was thinking, ‘What if I opened a bookstore here?’” At the time that he decided to open Apparition Books, Renton was one of the only large communities in King County without a bookstore, and the community immediately embraced the shop.

Before he opened Apparition, Larson admits he had never dreamed of opening a bookstore of his own. “But once the idea got rolling, I realized that I know how to do this,” Larson explains. “I had internalized all this bookstore experience without really knowing it.”

With its bare-brick décor and unadorned shelves, Apparition Books feels like a direct refutation of some of the more expensive boutiques that have opened in chic Seattle neighborhoods. Larson says that indie retailer Hex Enduction Records & Books on Lake City Way is an inspiration for what he’s trying to create with Apparition: a curated selection of affordable art, in a space meant to encourage genuine human interaction.

He’s succeeded. Apparition Books is a general-interest store with some New York Times bestsellers on display and well-stocked gardening and pop culture sections for the casual browser. But peruse the shelves for just a few minutes and Larson admits that you’ll likely spot his “twisted, macabre sensibility coming through,” in the form of obscure Scandinavian horror novels in translation, smutty 1970s sci-fi paperback and fiction and nonfiction about secret societies, occult knowledge and other rare delights.

“Most people who come in here aren’t necessarily interested in these weird books — they just cruise right on by and go to their favorite section,” Larson says. “But it leaves an impression. Even people that could care less about my taste will remember us: ‘Oh, that’s the place that has all those weird books.’”

Aside from the thousands of good-quality used books, Larson carries a small selection of new titles from small presses and foreign publishers that readers won’t find in most other Seattle bookstores (see sidebar.) And as the only bookseller in the Renton area, he’s also happy to order new books for customers who don’t want to get their books from an online retailer. “I have amazing customers who only read Top 10 bestselling books the week they come out, and they know that all they have to do is just send me an email and I’ll have their book waiting for them,” he says.

Larson is behind the counter at Apparition six days a week, 52 weeks a year, and he invites customers to bring in used books to sell any time in exchange for cash or store credit. “I’m always looking for good books, and I definitely pay on the higher end for good stuff,” he says.

In the three years that Apparition has been in business, Larson has only grown more impressed with Renton. “We have the best coffee shop in King County down the street in Boon Boona, we have a really cool vintage arcade down one block the other way,” Larson says, and new bars and restaurants seem to be opening every week.

Not long after he opened Apparition Books, Larson moved to Renton, about a 10-minute walk from the shop. He’s become one of the city’s biggest boosters. “Renton feels like a small town, but in a really cool way — that feeling of being in a lively, walkable area. It’s a cool vibe, very distinct from Seattle,” he says.

Larson finally has the artistic community and civic pride that he was searching for when he moved to Seattle over 10 years ago — he just had to move a little farther down Lake Washington to find it in an old jewelry shop. “I have customers that bought their engagement ring right here in this store in 1973,” he says. “That’s pretty amazing, right?”

The publishers that make Apparition Books special

When he decided he wanted to carry some new books alongside his used collection, Apparition Books owner Andrew Larson decided to focus on carrying small publishers that readers couldn’t find in bookstores elsewhere in the Greater Seattle area.

“There’s a really cool Japanese publisher called PIE International,” Larson says. “They publish art books of 18th- to 20th-century Japanese art, along with collections of monsters and mythological creatures.” He says the PIE title “Something Wicked from Japan: Ghosts, Demons & Yokai in Ukiyo-e Masterpieces” is among the top all-time Apparition bestsellers. “Their books are affordable and they’re just beautiful. People really freak out over those,” Larson says.

Virginia-based Valancourt Books is “mainly known for reviving neglected genre classics like horror, thrillers and science fiction,” Larson explains. Just as cool indie record labels with impeccable taste attract fans who will pick up any record they produce, Larson says local genre junkies “are hooked on Valancourt — they’ll pick one of their books up and then they come back and buy all they can get their hands on.”

“Wakefield Press is one of my top three favorite publishers,” Larson gushes. “I adore them. They specialize in previously untranslated European literary fiction from the turn of the century up until World War II.” He credits Wakefield for finding long-dead, untranslated authors who were incredibly influential in their time but who faded from memory, like the French author Marcel Schwob, who Larson characterizes as “Borges with a lot more heart. He’s one of the most exciting discoveries I’ve made.”

In addition to small literary presses like Amphetamine Sulfate out of Austin, Texas, Philadelphia’s Apocalypse Party and First to Knock from Indiana, Larson also spotlights local small presses that don’t get enough love from Seattle-area bookstores like Sublunary Editions, which publishes works by Julio Cortázar and Horacio Quiroga “who people say is like the Uruguayan Edgar Allan Poe.”

Before Apparition, Larson only ever worked in used-book stores. But now he sees the appeal of carrying carefully selected new titles. He says that a friend talked him into carrying new books with the promise that “‘you could have the coolest books in the world on your shelves,’” Larson recalls. “And now I do.”