Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
2. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny
3. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen
4. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi
5. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante
6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
7. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
8. What Are You Going Through, Sigrid Nunez
9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
10. One by One, Ruth Ware
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
2. Disloyal, Michael Cohen
3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
6. Just Us, Claudia Rankine
7. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald
8. Compromised, Peter Strzok
9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson
10. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.