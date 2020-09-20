Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

2. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

3. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen

4. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi

5. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

8. What Are You Going Through, Sigrid Nunez

9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

10. One by One, Ruth Ware

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. Disloyal, Michael Cohen

3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. Just Us, Claudia Rankine

7. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald

8. Compromised, Peter Strzok

9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

10. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham