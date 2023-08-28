Emily: “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it? — every, every minute?

Stage Manager: No. [Pause] The saints and poets, maybe — they do some.

— “Our Town,” Thornton Wilder

For most of her life, the novelist Ann Patchett has been fascinated by “Our Town,” a play she first encountered at age 9 (her friend’s dad was a drama teacher at the high school) and has revisited regularly throughout the years. “It really is my touchstone,” she said in a phone interview from her Nashville, Tenn., home. “I keep going back to it.”

A quietly luminous and deceptively simple tale of the beauty of everyday life, “Our Town” is a staple of high school English classes and summer stock theater companies — the latter of which provides a setting for Patchett’s newest novel, “Tom Lake.” In it, a woman isolating with her grown daughters during the pandemic shares with them the story of a formative time in her life: a season in which she played Emily in “Our Town” at a theater company in rural Michigan, and fell in love. Reading the book feels, deliciously, like slipping into “Our Town” and having a conversation with it; it’s both tribute to the play and a moving story of its own. Patchett, author of nine acclaimed novels including “The Dutch House,” “Commonwealth,” and “Bel Canto,” will be in town to discuss the book, in conversation with Melinda French Gates, at McCaw Hall on Sept. 6.

The author had been thinking for a long time, she said, about writing a novel about “Our Town” and “somebody who had been defined by playing Emily”; it was on her mind while writing her previous novel, “The Dutch House.” “No doubt I had just been reading ‘Our Town’ again, and I was thinking about, what if you came to the end of your life and you thought, the happiest time of your life was in high school, when you were in a play.”

But that wasn’t what the book turned out to be about; instead, a conversation with a friend changed its course. “She had always wanted to play Emily when she was growing up. She had been obsessed with ‘Our Town.’ Just having that conversation and thinking, ‘Oh, it’s not just me.’ That was where it all kind of broke open. She talked about being in love with a boy who was in the play, who played George. That really set things in motion.”

At the time that she began working on the book, Patchett had never actually attended a professional performance of “Our Town” — “which just has to do with the fact that I live in Tennessee,” she said. “I can’t remember when I would have had the opportunity.” So she took matters into her own hands: Before starting to write, she invited a group of neighbors over to read the play together. “I thought, this would be the perfect book club,” she said. “It was wonderful.” Most of her guests, she said, had not read the play before; her daughter-in-law, who read the role of Emily, was in tears by the end, unexpectedly moved by the final act (which I won’t spoil for any “Our Town” newbies out there).

Writing “Tom Lake” during the pandemic was, Patchett said, “a really joyful experience.” She tried out something new: writing the book on a treadmill desk. Though she’d had such a desk for a while, she’d never used it for fiction before, and was thrilled to find that it brought a new connection to her work: “I had such a sense of walking into my book.” There are, she said, “all sorts of studies that say that we are more creative when we’re walking, and it doesn’t matter if we’re walking through beautiful woods or on a treadmill. It’s the act of walking that makes us more creative.”

When not at work at her treadmill desk, Patchett kept busy in another role: as owner of Parnassus Books, an independent bookstore in Nashville that Patchett has co-owned since 2011 and solely owned since her original business partner retired last year. Though she’s quick to say that she doesn’t run the store — “I have a fantastic staff of wonderful smart people, and we make it work” — she spends a lot of time there, with a busy schedule of recording book recommendations for social media. Her weekly “Laydown Diaries” videos, posted on Tuesdays, recommend new books that week; “If You Haven’t Read It, It’s New to You,” posted on Fridays, recommends worthy books from previous years.

Like all good booksellers, Patchett bubbles over with book suggestions when asked. She’s a huge fan of “Do Tell” by debut novelist Lindsay Lynch: “set in the golden age of Hollywood, a bit of a thriller, with a beautiful ending.” Lynch is a buyer at Parnassus, and will be joining Patchett for part of her “Tom Lake” tour. Other new books Patchett’s loved recently: James McBride’s “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” Colson Whitehead’s “Crook Manifesto,” Maggie Smith’s “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” Yiyun Li’s “Wednesday’s Child.” Though it’s her job to keep abreast of current books, while on a book tour, Patchett gives herself the luxury of reading backlist. She’s currently enjoying Edith Wharton’s “The Custom of the Country,” in a new Penguin hardback edition that’s “so beautiful.”

And she’ll likely be reading “Our Town” again before too long; it has been, as she noted in an author’s note in her book, “an enduring comfort, guide, and inspiration throughout my life.” Whenever she’s busy and overwhelmed and stressed and sits down to read “Our Town” again, Patchett said, “it whacks me back into line. It reminds me of what’s important, and what’s important is very small. This is life, and this is all we have.”