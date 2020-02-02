BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Lost, James Patterson and James Born

4. The Guardians, John Grisham

5. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano

6. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

7. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

8. Moral Compass, Danielle Steel

9. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

10. Agency, William Gibson

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

2. Profiles in Corruption, Peter Schweizer

3. Leadership Strategy and Tactics, Jocko Willink

4. Boundless, Ben Greenfield

5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

6. All Along You Were Blooming, Morgan Harper Nichols

7. The Defined Dish, Alex Snodgrass

8. The Values Compass, Mandeep Rai

9. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn

10. Tiny Habits, B.J. Fogg

