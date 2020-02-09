BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. When You See Me, Lisa Gardner

4. Lost, James Patterson, James Born

5. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano

6. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

7. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

8. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

9. The Guardians, John Grisham

10. Moral Compass, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig

2. Profiles in Corruption, Peter Schweizer

3. Get Out of Your Head, Jennie Allen

4. The Making of a Miracle, Mike Eruzione

5. Leadership Strategy and Tactics, Jocko Willink

6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

7. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein

8. Harry Potter: Knitting Magic, Tanis Gray

9. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

10. The Defined Dish, Alex Snodgrass

Tribune Media Services