Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

4. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

5. Agency, William Gibson

6. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

7. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

8. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

9. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

10. Turn Around Time, David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

2. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

4. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

5. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

6. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

7. Educated, Tara Westover

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn

10. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe