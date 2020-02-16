Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins
2. Where the Crawdads SIng, Delia Owens
3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende
4. Deep River, Karl Marlantes
5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid
6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett
7. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang
8. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern
9. Circe, Madeline Miller
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Very Stable Genius: Donalf J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
3. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan
4. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle
5. Educated, Tara Westover
6. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner
7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson
8. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle
9. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn
10. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay