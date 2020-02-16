Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

2. Where the Crawdads SIng, Delia Owens

3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende

4. Deep River, Karl Marlantes

5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

7. Exhalation: Stories, Ted Chiang

8. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

9. Circe, Madeline Miller

10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Very Stable Genius: Donalf J. Trump’s Testing of America, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

4. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder, Brian Doyle

5. Educated, Tara Westover

6. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner

7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

8. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle

9. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, Nicholas Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn

10. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay