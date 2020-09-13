Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

2. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante

3. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

5. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen

6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

7. Luster, Raven Leilani

8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

9. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

10. Devolution, Max Brooks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

3. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

6. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald

7. His Truth is Marching On, Jon Meacham

8. Breath, James Nestor

9. Melania and Me, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff

10. Donald Trump v. The United States, Michael S. Schmidt