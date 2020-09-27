Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

2. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett

3. Troubled Blood, Robert Galbraith

4. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante

5. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke

6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

7. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi

8. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

9. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen

10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Rage, Bob Woodward

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. Disloyal, Michael Cohen

4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

5. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Compromised, Peter Strzok

8. Eat a Peach, David Chang

9. Breath, James Nestor

10. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald