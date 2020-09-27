Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny
2. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett
3. Troubled Blood, Robert Galbraith
4. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante
5. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke
6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
7. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi
8. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
9. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Rage, Bob Woodward
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
3. Disloyal, Michael Cohen
4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
5. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump
6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
7. Compromised, Peter Strzok
8. Eat a Peach, David Chang
9. Breath, James Nestor
10. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald
