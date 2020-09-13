BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny

2. The Harbinger II, Jonathan Cahn

3. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante

4. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi

5. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising, Timothy Zahn

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. Thick as Thieves, Sandra Brown

8. Royal, Danielle Steel

9. Fangs, Sarah Andersen

10. Dark Song, Christine Feehan

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Melania and Me, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

4. Live Free or Die, Sean Hannity

5. How to Lead, David M. Rubenstein

6. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

7. Donald Trump v, the United States. Michael S. Schmidt

8. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham

9. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner

10. The Dynasty, Jeff Benedict

