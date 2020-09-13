BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny
2. The Harbinger II, Jonathan Cahn
3. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante
4. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi
5. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising, Timothy Zahn
6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
7. Thick as Thieves, Sandra Brown
8. Royal, Danielle Steel
9. Fangs, Sarah Andersen
10. Dark Song, Christine Feehan
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Melania and Me, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
4. Live Free or Die, Sean Hannity
5. How to Lead, David M. Rubenstein
6. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump
7. Donald Trump v, the United States. Michael S. Schmidt
8. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham
9. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner
10. The Dynasty, Jeff Benedict
