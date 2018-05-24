Need something dark, for the bright season?

Summer’s here, and the time is right for reading … well, maybe not in the streets, but there are other options. Here’s some crime fiction, due soon, that I’m looking forward to.

June

“London Rules” by Mick Herron (Soho, 336 pp., $26.95). Slough House, in this winning series, is where incompetent or disgraced British spies spend their days on meaningless busywork. That is, unless they stumble into genuine espionage. Herron is a subtle stylist, and he strikes a perfect balance of big-hearted humor and thrilling spy stuff.

July

“Baby’s First Felony” by John Straley (Soho, 272 pp., $25.95). The inimitable criminal-defense investigator Cecil Younger and his slightly cracked fellow citizens of Sitka, Alaska, return for another atmospheric adventure, courtesy of former Seattleite Straley.

“Only to Sleep” by Lawrence Osborne (Hogarth, 288 pp., $26). Authorized by the estate of Raymond Chandler, this new story stars the iconic detective Philip Marlowe – now old and retired but still game.

“Rescued” by David Rosenfelt (St. Martins, 338 pp., $26.99). Fans of legal thrillers and golden retrievers, take heart: attorney Andy Carpenter and his faithful companion Tara tackle a case involving the murdered driver of a truckload of rescued dogs.

“Give Me Your Hand” by Megan Abbott (Little, Brown, 352 pp., $27). Chilling psychological suspense from the versatile Abbott, about two female friends, both ambitiously pursuing scientific careers, who end up as twisted rivals.

August

“The Prisoner in the Castle” by Susan Elia MacNeal (Bantam, 320 pp., $26). WWII is raging, and Maggie Hope is one of a group of British spies imprisoned on a remote Scottish island because they know some serious secrets. When they start dying, the book becomes a twist on Agatha Christie’s classic “And Then There Were None.”

“Don’t Eat Me” by Colin Cotterill (Soho, 304 pp., $26.95). The delightful Dr. Siri, the retired coroner of Communist-era Laos, wants to film a Lao adaptation of “War and Peace.” (Don’t we all?) First, though, he needs to look into a case involving an unidentified skeleton.

“The Last Hours” by Minette Walters (Mira, 544 pp., $26.99). Walters, famed for crime novels like “The Cellar,” here offers a historical adventure: murder amidst the terrors of the Black Plague of 1348.

“Bibliomysteries, Volume Two” edited by Otto Penzler (Pegasus, 624 pp., $26.95). A second hefty installment of new stories about crimes connected to books, booksellers, writers and readers. Joyce Carol Oates, Thomas Perry, Elizabeth George, Ian Rankin and R.L. Stine are just a few of the authors represented here.